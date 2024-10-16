crvUSD (CRVUSD) 24-Hour Volume Tops $6.27 Million

crvUSD (CRVUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 16th. crvUSD has a total market capitalization of $62.37 million and $6.27 million worth of crvUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, crvUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One crvUSD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001478 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.21 or 0.00250633 BTC.

crvUSD Profile

crvUSD’s total supply is 62,491,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,488,241 tokens. crvUSD’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance. crvUSD’s official website is crvusd.curve.fi.

crvUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “crvUSD (CRVUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. crvUSD has a current supply of 62,126,313.09982441. The last known price of crvUSD is 0.99821365 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $9,827,269.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crvusd.curve.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as crvUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire crvUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy crvUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

