CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Short Interest Down 13.6% in September

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 801,700 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the September 15th total of 927,600 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Insider Activity at CS Disco

In other news, Director Scott A. Hill acquired 23,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.39 per share, with a total value of $126,956.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 187,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,244.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 22.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAW. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CS Disco during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of CS Disco by 27.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LAW shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on CS Disco from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CS Disco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

CS Disco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LAW traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.99. 85,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,365. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average of $6.20. CS Disco has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 2.09.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $36.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.52 million. CS Disco had a negative net margin of 19.88% and a negative return on equity of 14.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CS Disco will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

CS Disco Company Profile

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for legal hold, legal request, ediscovery, legal document review, and case management in the United States and internationally. It offers DISCO Request, a solution that automates response compliance for legal requests; and DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates the ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

