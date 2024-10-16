CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,050,000 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the September 15th total of 20,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSX. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.19.

CSX Stock Up 0.5 %

CSX traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.69. 3,085,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,425,494. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.98. CSX has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CSX will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CSX by 2.7% in the second quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 103,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 18,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

