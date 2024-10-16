Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:CMLS opened at $1.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average is $2.08. The company has a market cap of $21.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Cumulus Media has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $5.51.
Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.19). Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 16.46% and a negative return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $204.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cumulus Media will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates stations in various markets, as well as affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.
