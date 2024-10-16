Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cumulus Media Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMLS opened at $1.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average is $2.08. The company has a market cap of $21.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Cumulus Media has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $5.51.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.19). Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 16.46% and a negative return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $204.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cumulus Media will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMLS. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 10,228 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Cumulus Media in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Cumulus Media in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cumulus Media by 3.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 426,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 15,920 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cumulus Media during the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates stations in various markets, as well as affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

Featured Articles

