CX Institutional Acquires 6,519 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

CX Institutional grew its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 175.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCK. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in McKesson by 9.8% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank increased its position in McKesson by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MCK opened at $513.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $524.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $552.71. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $431.35 and a 12 month high of $637.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 242.57% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 32.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 12.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total transaction of $2,105,808.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,094,604.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on McKesson from $623.00 to $579.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Baird R W lowered McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Argus upped their price objective on McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $610.86.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

