CX Institutional Has $4.84 Million Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

CX Institutional raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $4,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,029.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 164.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 422.5% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BATS:PAVE opened at $41.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.29 and its 200 day moving average is $38.57. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

