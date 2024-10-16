CX Institutional Invests $4.14 Million in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

CX Institutional acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 92,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,139,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,633,000 after purchasing an additional 696,031 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in HF Sinclair by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,784,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,249,000 after buying an additional 2,868,273 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 7.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,749,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,665,000 after buying an additional 399,988 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 54.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,816,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,873,000 after buying an additional 997,629 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 15.3% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,502,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,131,000 after acquiring an additional 199,881 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on DINO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on HF Sinclair from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on HF Sinclair in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.82.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of HF Sinclair stock opened at $43.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.12. HF Sinclair Co. has a one year low of $43.17 and a one year high of $64.16. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.16.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.75%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

