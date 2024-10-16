CX Institutional Makes New Investment in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

CX Institutional bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $4,663,000. CX Institutional owned about 0.09% of Affiliated Managers Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 8,628 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,293,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,094,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 238,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,942,000 after buying an additional 23,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 40.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,069,000 after buying an additional 13,968 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.50.

Insider Transactions at Affiliated Managers Group

In related news, CEO Jay C. Horgen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.98, for a total transaction of $1,547,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,883,926.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Affiliated Managers Group news, CEO Jay C. Horgen sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.98, for a total value of $1,547,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,276 shares in the company, valued at $64,883,926.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rizwan M. Jamal sold 8,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.89, for a total value of $1,490,657.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,208,930.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,408 shares of company stock valued at $3,865,068. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Shares of AMG stock opened at $190.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.91. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $120.22 and a one year high of $192.87.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.03 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 31.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 21.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.22%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

