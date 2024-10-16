CX Institutional Reduces Stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

CX Institutional lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional owned approximately 0.08% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,608,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 475,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,005,000 after buying an additional 82,599 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 9,357.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 262,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,818,000 after acquiring an additional 259,657 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 186,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,879,000 after acquiring an additional 106,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 183,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $107.99 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $70.45 and a 52-week high of $109.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.61.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.