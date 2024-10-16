CX Institutional Sells 1,921 Shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

CX Institutional lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAT. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAT opened at $49.59 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 12-month low of $30.46 and a 12-month high of $50.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.93 and a 200-day moving average of $43.98. The stock has a market cap of $714.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.24.

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

