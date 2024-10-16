CX Institutional Sells 292 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

CX Institutional decreased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,095,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,398,000 after acquiring an additional 146,632 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,947,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,959,000 after purchasing an additional 167,538 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,658,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,185,000 after purchasing an additional 182,050 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,202,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,843,000 after purchasing an additional 31,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 270.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,895,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,833 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $92.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.28 and a 200-day moving average of $85.77. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

