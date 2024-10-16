CX Institutional Sells 372 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

CX Institutional trimmed its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional owned about 0.11% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 380,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,802,000 after purchasing an additional 174,307 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 204,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,559,000 after purchasing an additional 31,727 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,443 shares during the period. Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 177,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 105,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 16,241 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF stock opened at $87.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.62. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 52-week low of $64.12 and a 52-week high of $89.09.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

