CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Short Interest Update

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,452,100 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the September 15th total of 5,107,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
CyberAgent Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CYAGF remained flat at $7.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.49. CyberAgent has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $7.29. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67 and a beta of 0.49.
CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. CyberAgent had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter.
CyberAgent Company Profile
CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games.
