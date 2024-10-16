DA Davidson Boosts Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Price Target to $65.00

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Hovde Group lifted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Hancock Whitney from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $53.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,281. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.49. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $32.16 and a 12 month high of $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $525.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank E. Bertucci sold 2,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $117,082.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,254.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 707.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 576,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,563,000 after purchasing an additional 504,873 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 213.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 735,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,663,000 after purchasing an additional 501,259 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,069,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,141,000 after buying an additional 252,473 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,401,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,015,000 after buying an additional 237,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,980,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,197,000 after buying an additional 167,304 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

