Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $47,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $363,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $4,151,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $5,573,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $1,186,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Danaher by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE DHR traded down $4.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $268.13. The stock had a trading volume of 536,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,854. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $281.70. The company has a market cap of $198.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DHR

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total value of $2,641,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,566,486.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $2,641,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,566,486.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,521,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,435,240. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,659 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,433 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

