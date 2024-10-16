Degen (DEGEN) Trading Down 14.9% This Week

Degen (DEGEN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Degen has a total market capitalization of $109.05 million and approximately $21.18 million worth of Degen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Degen token can currently be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Degen has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Degen

Degen’s total supply is 36,965,935,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,481,637,551 tokens. Degen’s official Twitter account is @degentokenbase. The official message board for Degen is warpcast.com/~/channel/degen. Degen’s official website is www.degen.tips.

Buying and Selling Degen

