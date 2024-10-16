Deltic Energy (LON:DELT) Trading Up 11.4% – Time to Buy?

Deltic Energy Plc (LON:DELT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 11.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.74 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.74 ($0.06). 2,452,712 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 409% from the average session volume of 481,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.25 ($0.06).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Deltic Energy from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 85 ($1.11) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 14.84. The company has a quick ratio of 30.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of £4.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 1.63.

Deltic Energy Plc, a natural resources investing company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of oil and gas licenses. It holds licenses in the Southern and Central North Sea. The company was formerly known as Cluff Natural Resources Plc and changed its name to Deltic Energy Plc in June 2020.

