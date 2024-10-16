Deltic Energy (LON:DELT) Trading Up 11.4% – Time to Buy?

Deltic Energy Plc (LON:DELT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 11.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.74 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.74 ($0.06). 2,452,712 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 409% from the average session volume of 481,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.25 ($0.06).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Deltic Energy from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 85 ($1.11) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on DELT
Deltic Energy Trading Up 11.3 %
About Deltic Energy
Deltic Energy Plc, a natural resources investing company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of oil and gas licenses. It holds licenses in the Southern and Central North Sea. The company was formerly known as Cluff Natural Resources Plc and changed its name to Deltic Energy Plc in June 2020.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Deltic Energy
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Goldman Sachs Earnings Reveal Market Moves Investors Can’t Ignore
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- AMD Gains Momentum With AI: Can It Beat Expectations?
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Lithium Grab: 2 Lithium Stocks That Could Be Takeover Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Deltic Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deltic Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.