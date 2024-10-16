Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Has $28.28 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $28,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $389.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $374.37 and a 200-day moving average of $363.10. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $260.65 and a 1 year high of $393.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

