DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Receives $9.92 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.92.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DRH. StockNews.com upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Compass Point upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 105,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 25.5% in the first quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period.

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $8.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average of $8.58. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $9.99.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.22). DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $309.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

