DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Receives $9.92 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.92.
A number of research firms have issued reports on DRH. StockNews.com upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Compass Point upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on DiamondRock Hospitality
Institutional Trading of DiamondRock Hospitality
DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Performance
Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $8.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average of $8.58. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $9.99.
DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.22). DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $309.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DiamondRock Hospitality Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.
About DiamondRock Hospitality
DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than DiamondRock Hospitality
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Goldman Sachs Earnings Reveal Market Moves Investors Can’t Ignore
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- AMD Gains Momentum With AI: Can It Beat Expectations?
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Lithium Grab: 2 Lithium Stocks That Could Be Takeover Targets
Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.