Digitalbox (LON:DBOX) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Digitalbox plc (LON:DBOX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06), with a volume of 44 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.25 ($0.06).

Digitalbox Stock Down 1.9 %

The firm has a market cap of £4.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 14.23 and a quick ratio of 8.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.70.

About Digitalbox

Digitalbox plc operates as a digital media company. It owns and operates Entertainment Daily that produces and publishes online UK entertainment news covering TV, showbiz, and celebrities; The Daily Mash, which delivers online satirical news articles; and The Tab, a student and youth culture site. The company is based in Peterborough, the United Kingdom.

