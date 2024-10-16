Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU) Stock Position Decreased by Acorn Creek Capital LLC

Acorn Creek Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Acorn Creek Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 33,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter.
Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
NYSEARCA DFSU opened at $37.67 on Wednesday. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52 week low of $26.31 and a 52 week high of $37.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.01.
About Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF
The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.
