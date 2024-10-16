DIMO (DIMO) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $10.65 Million

DIMO (DIMO) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One DIMO token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular exchanges. DIMO has a market capitalization of $10.65 million and $366,040.89 worth of DIMO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DIMO has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DIMO

DIMO’s launch date was December 2nd, 2021. DIMO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,446,119 tokens. DIMO’s official website is dimo.zone. DIMO’s official Twitter account is @dimo_network.

Buying and Selling DIMO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIMO (DIMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. DIMO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 238,859,334.56376958 in circulation. The last known price of DIMO is 0.1243774 USD and is down -3.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $328,739.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dimo.zone.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIMO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIMO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

