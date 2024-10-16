Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.47, but opened at $35.75. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $34.71, with a volume of 25,704,787 shares traded.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 5.47.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Westwood Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Wealth Management now owns 226,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 16,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,760,000.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.