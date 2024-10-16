discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a research report on Tuesday.
In related news, insider Simon Gibbins purchased 7,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 634 ($8.28) per share, with a total value of £49,591.48 ($64,757.74). In other discoverIE Group news, insider Clive Watson purchased 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 585 ($7.64) per share, with a total value of £24,137.10 ($31,518.80). Also, insider Simon Gibbins purchased 7,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 634 ($8.28) per share, with a total value of £49,591.48 ($64,757.74). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 17,205 shares of company stock worth $10,592,914. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two segments, Magnetics & Controls; and Sensing & Connectivity. The company offers magnetic and power components, embedded computing and interface controls, and sensing and connectivity components for industrial applications.
