discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a research report on Tuesday.

LON DSCV traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 652 ($8.51). 194,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,038. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 612.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 682.86. The company has a market cap of £625.53 million, a P/E ratio of 4,075.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.89. discoverIE Group has a 1-year low of GBX 561 ($7.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 816 ($10.66).

In related news, insider Simon Gibbins purchased 7,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 634 ($8.28) per share, with a total value of £49,591.48 ($64,757.74). In other discoverIE Group news, insider Clive Watson purchased 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 585 ($7.64) per share, with a total value of £24,137.10 ($31,518.80). Also, insider Simon Gibbins purchased 7,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 634 ($8.28) per share, with a total value of £49,591.48 ($64,757.74). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 17,205 shares of company stock worth $10,592,914. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two segments, Magnetics & Controls; and Sensing & Connectivity. The company offers magnetic and power components, embedded computing and interface controls, and sensing and connectivity components for industrial applications.

