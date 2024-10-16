DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) Short Interest Update

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the September 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 320,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Institutional Trading of DRDGOLD

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,563,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,818,000 after purchasing an additional 430,603 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 679,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,851,000 after buying an additional 182,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 270.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 57,875 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 208,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 53,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on DRD shares. StockNews.com cut shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on DRDGOLD from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

DRDGOLD Stock Up 4.6 %

DRDGOLD stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.84. 197,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,536. DRDGOLD has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $10.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.94.

DRDGOLD Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.1126 dividend. This is a positive change from DRDGOLD’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

