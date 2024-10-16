Duncan Cornell Card Sells 10,000 Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Stock

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) Director Duncan Cornell Card sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.03, for a total value of C$270,331.00.

Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance

TSE OR traded up C$0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$27.26. 248,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,625. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 12-month low of C$16.17 and a 12-month high of C$27.89.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$64.85 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 36.86%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -52.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OR. Jefferies Financial Group raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.50.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

