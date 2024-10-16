Dymension Price Hits $1.68 on Exchanges (DYM)

Dymension (DYM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 16th. One Dymension coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.68 or 0.00002486 BTC on exchanges. Dymension has a total market cap of $351.55 million and approximately $16.35 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dymension has traded up 19.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dymension alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.45 or 0.00250516 BTC.

Dymension Profile

Dymension’s total supply is 1,034,840,238 coins and its circulating supply is 209,022,864 coins. The official website for Dymension is dymension.xyz. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension.

Dymension Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,034,802,529 with 208,929,441 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 1.74608946 USD and is down -6.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $28,423,410.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dymension should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dymension using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dymension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dymension and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.