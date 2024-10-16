DZ Bank Downgrades Boeing (NYSE:BA) to Hold

DZ Bank downgraded shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $152.00 price target on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $152.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $93.59 billion, a PE ratio of -42.94 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.13. Boeing has a 12-month low of $146.02 and a 12-month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boeing will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter worth approximately $272,312,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,596,383,000 after buying an additional 1,222,816 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 9,626.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,026,092 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $186,759,000 after buying an additional 1,015,542 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its stake in Boeing by 15,039.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 967,383 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $176,073,000 after buying an additional 960,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Boeing by 14.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,203,435 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $811,221,000 after acquiring an additional 518,952 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

