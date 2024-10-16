Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Short Interest Up 17.3% in September

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 137,500 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the September 15th total of 117,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 275,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ETY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.69. The stock had a trading volume of 358,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,881. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $14.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.84.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 1,221.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 257,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 238,180 shares during the period. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $139,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

