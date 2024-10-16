eCash (XEC) Trading 11.6% Higher Over Last Week

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One eCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, eCash has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar. eCash has a market cap of $723.27 million and $19.89 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get eCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67,665.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $365.59 or 0.00540450 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00028082 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.77 or 0.00075057 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000152 BTC.

About eCash

eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,771,335,923,090 coins. eCash’s official website is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.