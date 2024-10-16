Echelon Financial Holdings Inc. (EFH.TO) (TSE:EFH) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Echelon Financial Holdings Inc. (EFH.TO) (TSE:EFH – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.51. Echelon Financial Holdings Inc. (EFH.TO) shares last traded at C$1.51, with a volume of 2,900 shares trading hands.

Echelon Financial Holdings Inc. (EFH.TO) Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$18.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.51.

About Echelon Financial Holdings Inc. (EFH.TO)

Echelon Financial Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Personal Lines and Commercial Lines. The Personal Lines segment primarily underwrites automobile and personal property insurance. The Commercial Lines segment designs and underwrites commercial property and automobile insurance.

