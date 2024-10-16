ECR Minerals (LON:ECR) Shares Down 7.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of ECR Minerals plc (LON:ECR – Get Free Report) traded down 7.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.29 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.30 ($0.00). 91,949,862 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 342% from the average session volume of 20,801,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.33 ($0.00).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.27. The stock has a market cap of £5.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.44.

ECR Minerals plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects. The company holds 100% interests in the Bailieston, Creswick, and Tambo gold projects located in Victoria, Australia. It also holds 25% interest in the Danglay gold project located in the Philippines.

