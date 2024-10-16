Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target Lowered to $89.00 at Barclays

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $91.00 to $89.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

EIX has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus raised their target price on Edison International from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Edison International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.50.

EIX opened at $85.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.52. Edison International has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $88.77. The firm has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.84%.

In other news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 28,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total transaction of $2,274,077.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,933.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Natalie K. Schilling sold 2,341 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $187,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,040. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 28,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total transaction of $2,274,077.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,933.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,099 shares of company stock worth $7,223,342. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,436,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Edison International by 6.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,297,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $940,562,000 after acquiring an additional 795,950 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Edison International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,344,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,438,984,000 after acquiring an additional 345,189 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Edison International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,605,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $962,287,000 after acquiring an additional 305,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Edison International by 595.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 318,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,884,000 after acquiring an additional 272,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

