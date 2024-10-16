Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$25.11 and traded as high as C$29.67. Element Fleet Management shares last traded at C$29.50, with a volume of 843,109 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EFN shares. CIBC increased their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Element Fleet Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$31.88.

Element Fleet Management Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.14, a current ratio of 8.22 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The company has a market cap of C$11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.22.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.03. Element Fleet Management had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company had revenue of C$375.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$368.46 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Element Fleet Management Corp. will post 1.6869159 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Element Fleet Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$27.67 per share, with a total value of C$498,074.40. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

See Also

