Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Short Interest Down 13.5% in September

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 168,500 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the September 15th total of 194,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Elisa Oyj Price Performance

Shares of ELMUF stock remained flat at $45.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.16 and its 200-day moving average is $45.03. Elisa Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $44.29 and a fifty-two week high of $45.90.

About Elisa Oyj

Elisa Oyj engages in the provision of telecommunications services in Finland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers. The company offers data communication services, including fixed and mobile network subscriptions, supplementary digital services, cable-tv subscriptions, and entertainment services, as well as eBook services.

