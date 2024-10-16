Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.38 and last traded at $29.31, with a volume of 944284 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Endeavor Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.24 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.06). Endeavor Group had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Analysts predict that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is 43.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $568,296.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,501.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $568,296.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,501.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 27,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $779,126.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,831,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,293,228.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 246,104 shares of company stock valued at $6,941,222. Corporate insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavor Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDR. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 26,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP now owns 673,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,215,000 after acquiring an additional 126,237 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 138.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 181,421 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth approximately $2,268,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,497,000. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

Read More

