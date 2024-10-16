Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR) Senior Officer Logan Shumway Buys 1,500 Shares

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) Senior Officer Logan Shumway bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.44 per share, with a total value of C$11,157.30.

Energy Fuels Stock Up 3.7 %

EFR stock opened at C$7.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -65.58 and a beta of 1.54. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 1 year low of C$5.71 and a 1 year high of C$11.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.73. The company has a current ratio of 28.28, a quick ratio of 19.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$11.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.28 million. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 27.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

