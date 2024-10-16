Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Trading 0.6% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $20.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Energy Transfer traded as high as $16.48 and last traded at $16.47. 1,199,445 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 13,101,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.37.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ET. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Kelcy L. Warren bought 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $47,040,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,385,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,686,992. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 591,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,270,188.48. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kelcy L. Warren bought 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $47,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 123,385,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,686,992. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 3,040,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,667,200 over the last ninety days. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ET. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 32,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.0% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 33,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 31,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 44,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $55.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.43%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

