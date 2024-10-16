Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Short Interest Update

Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 641,900 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the September 15th total of 742,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 655,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Enservco Stock Performance

Shares of ENSV stock remained flat at $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 518,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.18. Enservco has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 1,992.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Enservco

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

