Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E) Director Sells C$93,320.00 in Stock

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E – Get Free Report) Director John Harld Charles Pinsent sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.33, for a total transaction of C$93,320.00.

On Friday, October 11th, John Harld Charles Pinsent sold 60,000 shares of Enterprise Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.31, for a total transaction of C$138,600.00.

Enterprise Group Trading Down 1.3 %

TSE E traded down C$0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.32. 205,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,687. The firm has a market cap of C$138.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.75. Enterprise Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on E. Fundamental Research set a C$1.90 price target on shares of Enterprise Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Acumen Capital set a C$2.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

About Enterprise Group

Enterprise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental and construction services company in Canada. The company engages in the specialty equipment rental business. It also rents flameless heaters to the construction, and oil and gas industries. In addition, the company offers oilfield infrastructure site and rental services, including modular/combo equipment, such as fuel, generator, light stand, sewage treatment, medic security, and truck trailer combos.

Recommended Stories

