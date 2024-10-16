Enthusiast Gaming (OTCMKTS:ENGMF) Trading Down 97.1% – Time to Sell?

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENGMF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 97.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 220,126 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 256,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.64.
Enthusiast Gaming Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.25.
About Enthusiast Gaming
Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, events, and eSports businesses worldwide. The company's digital media platform includes 100+ gaming related websites and 900 YouTube channels. It also operates Luminosity Gaming, an eSports franchise; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo; and hosts other gaming events.
