EOS Hits 24 Hour Volume of $67.71 Million (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. EOS has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and approximately $67.71 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can now be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00000722 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EOS has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000236 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000917 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000984 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

