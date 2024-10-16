Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Blueprint Medicines Co.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.78) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.79). The consensus estimate for Blueprint Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($3.99) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.54) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.49. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 157.30% and a negative net margin of 56.64%. The firm had revenue of $138.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 139.9% on a year-over-year basis.

BPMC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BPMC

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $89.18 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.65. Blueprint Medicines has a 1 year low of $43.89 and a 1 year high of $121.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 9,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total transaction of $324,499.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,169,332.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Philina Lee sold 41,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $3,905,872.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,395.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $324,499.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,169,332.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.