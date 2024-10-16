ERn Financial LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

ERn Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of ERn Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. ERn Financial LLC owned about 0.30% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $9,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDYG. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $88.92 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52-week low of $64.67 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.99 and a 200-day moving average of $85.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

