ERn Financial LLC Decreases Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

ERn Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $397.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $89.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $184.02 and a twelve month high of $406.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $365.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.64.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.22. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,902.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,902.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $364.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $394.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $367.33.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

