ERn Financial LLC Has $3.01 Million Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

ERn Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,291 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 74.9% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 39.6% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAU opened at $40.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.48. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $40.48.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.