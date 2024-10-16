ERn Financial LLC Sells 47 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

ERn Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brady Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 24,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,693,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 11.2% during the third quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 8.9% during the third quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 845 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 3,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,086,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN opened at $368.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $278.69 and a 12-month high of $387.51.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.37 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.21%.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Accenture from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Accenture from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $382.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.18.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 8,145 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.05, for a total transaction of $2,696,402.25. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 22,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,564,161.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 8,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.05, for a total transaction of $2,696,402.25. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 22,849 shares in the company, valued at $7,564,161.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $1,649,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,989 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,751.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

