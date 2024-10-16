ERn Financial LLC Sells 711 Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

ERn Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC owned approximately 0.12% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JMUB. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 45.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 186.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 12,805 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 396.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 108,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 86,296 shares during the period. Finally, Skyline Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 185,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,420,000 after acquiring an additional 17,217 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.62.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1506 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

