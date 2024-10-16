Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Given New C$31.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Free Report) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Ero Copper from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Ventum Financial dropped their price target on Ero Copper from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ero Copper from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$34.04.

Shares of ERO opened at C$27.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -105.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.98. Ero Copper has a one year low of C$15.72 and a one year high of C$32.89.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$160.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$154.50 million. Ero Copper had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ero Copper will post 4.7442244 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

