ESR Group (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) Stock Price Down 32.1% – Time to Sell?

ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 32.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25. 3,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 17,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

ESR Group Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average of $7.56.

ESR Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ESR Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the logistics real estate development, leasing, and management activities in Hong Kong, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, India, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment, Fund Management, and New Economy Development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ESR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.